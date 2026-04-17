IPL: Wicketless Bumrah proves a major headache for Mumbai Indians

What is it that’s going wrong with the biggest match-winner in Indian cricket over the last decade? A closer look reveals that the aura which the combination of Boom Boom and Trent Boult used to cast on rival batters, especially in the powerplay, is missing this season as neither the Kiwi veteran nor Deepak Chahar has been able to provide the support to their main wicket taker. While someone like Vaibhav Suryavanshi decided to take him on during MI’s match against Rajasthan Royals, other openers are looking to play out his initial two overs conservatively before opening up.

Replying to a query on Bumrah’s form, MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene broke it down: ‘’ I think Booms (Bumrah) is bowling well; it’s just that we’re not putting pressure in the powerplay. They know they don’t need to take too much risk against Booms, and while we’ve tried a few different things, which he is trying as well, the opposition is batting well. I can’t quite put a finger on it and say he hasn’t taken wickets for a specific reason, but as a unit, we’ve lacked that penetration on different surfaces. That is something we need to work on.’’

The lack of support could be an issue alright, but the lurking fears which always crop in during any lean run of Bumrah – largely because of the high benchmark he has set for himself – is whether he had been holding back himself. During the post-match interaction with the media, Jayawardene mentioned that Bumrah had started the season with a slight niggle, leading to a marginally reduced pace in initial games as they looked to build him up gradually.