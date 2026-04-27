IPL: Ekana sees resurgence of Rinku when KKR needed him the most
Player of the Match show reminiscent of his five sixes in an over three years ago
It was in April three years back when Rinku Singh ‘arrived’ as a true finisher in the horizon of Indian cricket – slamming those five sixes in the last over from Yash Dayal against Gujarat Titans to snatch a miraculous win for Kolkata Knight Riders. Now an established name in national T20 set-up and a part of the last T20 World Cup winning squad, the down-to-earth star from Aligarh lived a renaissance of his fortunes against Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday after a series of indifferent seasons.
An innings of 81 off 53 balls under the most trying circumstances after the Knights were reduced to 91 for seven, five catches in the deep where Rinku seemed to be omnipresent – it was simply his night in a low-scoring, error ridden contest. It’s a win which hasn’t really altered the fortunes of the Knights, but they have at least pulled themselves back from the last spot to eighth on the table.
Be it during KKR’s successful campaign in 2024 or the Men in Blue’s World T20 win, the batting position of Rinku often came in the way of him playing the man of the moment. Coming in between number six to eight, he often got starts and was hitting the ball well – much in the manner Rinku took them over the line in their last home game against Rajasthan Royals – but the gritty half-century at his home turf Ekana was an exceptional effort which would rank as a much more valuable one than the manic hitting one had been privy to recent times.
Reduced to 31 for three after powerplay, there were serious doubts as to whether the Knights would be able to bat the full 20 overs and put a competitive total. As wickets kept tumbling at the other end to a resurgent left arm quick Mohsin Khan, Rinku absorbed the pressure and went at around a run-a-ball for the majority of his innings, scoring 43 runs off his first 40 deliveries. Once he got the measure of the LSG bowlers, he shifted gears and in the final two overs, KKR plundered 43 runs as Rinku took Shami and Digvesh Rathi to the cleaners.
LSG skipper Rishabh Pant made a tactical mistake when he fell back on young wrist spinner Digvesh Rathi for the final over and Rinku picked him up for special treatment. He hammered Rathi for four consecutive sixes – taking the Knights to a 150-plus total.
Speaking to the broadcasters after Knights had the last laugh in a one-sided super over, the first this season, Rinku reflected on his gameplan: ‘’My mindset is usually to see how to play the game (because I usually walk in after 4-5 wickets have fallen) and I think about how to take the game deep. Wickets had fallen (tonight) so I wanted to take singles, doubles and then capitalise on the loose balls. Just found out late that a spinner would bowl the 20th over.’’
My mindset is usually to see how to play the game (because I usually walk in after 4-5 wickets have fallen) and I think about how to take the game deep. Wickets had fallen (tonight) so I wanted to take singles, doubles and then capitalise on the loose balls. Just found out late that a spinner would bowl the 20th overRinku Singh
Replying to the question as to how the catches seemed to be following him everywhere in the deep, Rinku said in his trademark style: ‘’I love fielding, right from my childhood. I enjoy my fielding.’’ Deep down, he must have been feeling relieved at finally being able to vindicate the team management’s faith to hoist him as the vice captain – a reward for his loyalty and commitment to the Purple Army over the years.
At 27 years, he is already a IPL veteran – as the days of trolls, carrying drinks now look far behind him. There could be any number of wannabe stars in this cash-rich league but if you want someone to bat for your life in this format, it has got to be Rinku Singh!