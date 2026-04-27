IPL: Ekana sees resurgence of Rinku when KKR needed him the most

It was in April three years back when Rinku Singh ‘arrived’ as a true finisher in the horizon of Indian cricket – slamming those five sixes in the last over from Yash Dayal against Gujarat Titans to snatch a miraculous win for Kolkata Knight Riders. Now an established name in national T20 set-up and a part of the last T20 World Cup winning squad, the down-to-earth star from Aligarh lived a renaissance of his fortunes against Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday after a series of indifferent seasons.

An innings of 81 off 53 balls under the most trying circumstances after the Knights were reduced to 91 for seven, five catches in the deep where Rinku seemed to be omnipresent – it was simply his night in a low-scoring, error ridden contest. It’s a win which hasn’t really altered the fortunes of the Knights, but they have at least pulled themselves back from the last spot to eighth on the table.

Be it during KKR’s successful campaign in 2024 or the Men in Blue’s World T20 win, the batting position of Rinku often came in the way of him playing the man of the moment. Coming in between number six to eight, he often got starts and was hitting the ball well – much in the manner Rinku took them over the line in their last home game against Rajasthan Royals – but the gritty half-century at his home turf Ekana was an exceptional effort which would rank as a much more valuable one than the manic hitting one had been privy to recent times.