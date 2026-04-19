IPL: Knights fans live in hope as Rinku finds mojo back as a finisher

Two giant tifos at the Eden Gardens, of the kind most commonly seen at football games, showed how desperately Kolkata Knight Riders fans wanted their team to prevail in the must-win match against Rajasthan Royals. 'Through every storm, we are together', read one in the Sourav Ganguly Stand while another read 'One purple heart beats strong'.

It may not have been an impressive performance by any stretch of the imagination, but vice-captain Rinku Singh and young Anukul Roy pulled KKR back from the brink to seal a thrilling four-wicket win and live for another day this season. The first full points of IPL 2026 still leave the Knights struggling on three points from seven games, but has them hanging in with a mathematical possibility of them still making it to the last four.

Apart from helping their loyal band of supporters breathe a sigh of relief that the winless run has finally ended, there were a number of positives from an absorbing battle that Ajinkya Rahane’s army would like to build on if they want to keep the campaign alive. Rinku, named deputy of the franchise with much fanfare but failing to do justice to his reputation as a finisher, kept his calm with his first fifty of the season and found an able ally in unheralded young allrounder Jharkhand boy Anukul.