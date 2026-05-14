IPL: Enjoy the Virat Kohli show as ‘it is going to finish one day'

A Virat Kohli century is nothing short of an event these days. The cricketing fraternity knows that, to quote the master batter himself, “it is going to finish one day” — and is lapping up every moment of the show during the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The expansive Raipur Stadium witnessed another of Virat Kohli’s trademark chasing masterclasses as his unbeaten 105 off 60 balls made the 190-plus target set by Kolkata Knight Riders look embarrassingly easy, helping defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru climb back to the top of the table.

It was a vintage Kohli effort, one in which he made batting appear ridiculously simple, toying with a relatively inexperienced attack through elegant strokeplay and relentless running between the wickets.

For those inclined towards numbers, it was Virat Kohli’s ninth Indian Premier League century and his 10th overall in the format, while he also became the fastest batter to reach the 14,000-run mark. The records, however, would count for little to a man who has arguably been the most influential batter in world cricket over the last decade.

What truly stands out is his relentless hunger to succeed at 36, coupled with jaw-dropping fitness levels that allow him to keep pace with the demands of the modern game — and, of course, his unmistakably fierce competitive streak.