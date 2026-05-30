IPL final: Can gung-ho Challengers emulate CSK, MI’s back-to-back titles?

In the 19-year-old history of IPL, only two teams: Chennai Super Kings (2010-11) and Mumbai Indians (2019-20) had been able to win back-to-back titles. Royal Challengers Bangalore seem to have what it takes – call it the swagger or balance of the team – to emulate them as they take on Gujarat Titans in the final at Ahmedabad on Sunday but then this format is notorious for being a game of small margins.

A look at the final league standings may show that there have been very little to choose from between the two finalists – both of them having finished on 18 points (alongwith Sunrisers Hyderabad), but Rajat Patidar’s RCB showed their apetite for the big game in the way they mauled the normally consistent Titans in Qualifier 1. It gave them the luxury of a five-day break before the final while Shubman Gill & Co will look for a ‘quick turnaround’ within 24 hours to be at their best after a sapping Qualifier 2 in Mullanpur.

The fatigue is something which Gill seemed wary about after his classical 104 made the Titans’ chase of a daunting 214 against Rajasthan Royals look easy on Friday night. The IPL had, for reasons known best to them, dispensed with the system of hosting the second Qualifier and final at the same venue this year – scheduling Qualifier 1 at Dharamsala, the Eliminator and Qualifier 2 at New Chandigarh and then the final in the western part of the country in Ahmedabad at a day’s gap.