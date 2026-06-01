IPL: Five awards, rising brand value – it’s all happening for Vaibhav

It was an unique evening at the presentation party of IPL finale in Ahmedabad on Sunday where Virat Kohli, an undisputed legend of the game, had to vie for attention with a precocious 15-year-old. Yes, one is talking about Vaibhav Sooryavanshi – who swept all but two of the individual awards despite his team Rajasthan Royals exiting in the Eliminator.

Never before in it’s 18-year-old history has a single player picked up so many awards at stake: Orange Cap as topscorer (776 runs); Most Valuable Player; Emerging Player of the Year; Super Striker of the Year (237.30) and Super Sixes of the Year (72). The only two individual prizes which didn’t go his way were the Purple Cap for the highest wicket taker and the best catch – underlining the kind of impact he had created in his very second IPL season.

The debut season for Vaibhav in 2025, where he arrived with a stunning century, underlined his potential in no uncertain terms – but there were still a few doubters. Some questioned whether the boy from Samastipur in Bihar was really a 14-year-old while few others fancied him as a boom-or-bust performer who would still need to prove himself in trying conditions and big matches. After a profitable year in between, largely in Under-19 arena, Vaibhav came back matured and equipped to play according to the needs of the situation.