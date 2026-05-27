Vaibhav enthralls on night of euphoria and heartbreak, breaks Gayle’s record

Let the figures speak for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who fell short of what would have been a second IPL century for him this season, by just three runs. A 97 off 29 balls (yes, you read that right), studded with 12 sixes and five fours at a strike rate of 334.48, saw him gallop past the likes of Sai Sudarshan and Shubman Gill to the top of the orange cap race with 680 runs and counting, as there are still a possible two more matches to go for his team Rajasthan Royals.

The 12 sixes which the wonderkid slammed against Pat Cummins & Co. in their eliminator at New Chandigarh saw him shatter a 14-year-old record of Chris Gayle for maximum sixes in an IPL season. The ‘Universe Boss,’ as Gayle was known, hit 59 of them in 2012, but his 15-year-old usurper now has a tally of 65, and it’s anybody’s guess as to where the barrage will stop.

Expectations were sky-high from Vaibhav in what’s a must-win eliminator, but the teenage sensation seemed to bring out that extra something, the hallmark of a quality player. He raced to his half-century in just 16 balls and in the process, became the batter with the most sixes ever recorded in a single IPL season. Here’s a breakdown of his season so far: 680 runs in 15 innings; the best strike rate of 242.85 and 65 sixes till date.