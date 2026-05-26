IPL: Can Vaibhav effect strike Pat Cummins & co in the eliminator?

There may be several talking points about the IPL 2026 eliminator between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in New Chandigarh on Wednesday, but there are no prizes for guessing as to who will be the biggest crowdpuller of them all.

Can Vaibhav Sooryavanshi get going once again after tasting a rare failure against Mumbai Indians in their crunch final league game last Sunday?

The 18-year history of IPL has seen it’s quota of extraordinary entertainers, master seam bowlers and spinners – but one has not come across anyone quite this 15-year-old. ‘’He’s not real but AI,’’ joked Jos Buttler and one understands where he is coming from. The past year or so had seen the wonderkid take a quantum leap in stature in leaving his imprint in different parts of the world, so much so that the national selectors didn’t have an option but to fast track him in the India A squad for their Sri Lanka tour next month.

‘The Vaibhav effect’ had been so overpowering for the last two months that it provoked comparisons between him and Sachin Tendulkar at his age – what with the Little Master making his Test debut at age of 16 years in 1989.

The boy from Samastipur in Bihar is the product of a completely different generation alright, but the way he has redefined high tempo batting that Pat Cummins & Co will want to see his back early on in the powerplay when the ball does a bit at the north Indian venue.