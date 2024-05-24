IPL: How a boat ride in Cornwall, pastries shaped Yashasvi’s world view

The emergence of Yashasvi Jaiswal as one of the Gen Next stars for Indian cricket over the last year (2023) has been an extremely rewarding experience for the Rajasthan Royals management, according to one of their top officials. Set to be on board among the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup next month, young Yashasvi’s role in powerplay will be one of the key factors for his team in Qualifier 2 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024 on Friday, 24 May.

The 22-year-old may have been a moderate success this season (an aggregate of 393 runs to be 20th in the run-getters’ list) compared to 2023, but Yashasvi had taken to Test cricket and the T20 format like a duck to water. “The biggest reason for his success is his hunger, his drive and his work ethic. He hits more balls than any player. He trains harder than any player, and that’s the sort of instinct that he’s got, which has been so amazing to watch,” Jake Lush McCrum, the Royals CEO said in a Spotify podcast.

Speaking to Pranav Gandhi on SportifywithPRG, McCrum gave a peek into the role the franchise played in grooming raw talent from the maidans of Mumbai. “We had spotted him a few years before we signed him when he was not eligible for the auction yet. There was not enough data to make a decision…so we held a lot of trials with him. The first ball he faced, he stepped across and scooped the fast bowler bowling 135 kmph. That sort of fearlessness, that rawness, that drive was incredibly impressive and so let’s just say we are not surprised with where Yashasvi has gotten to.”