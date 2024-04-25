IPL: How did Yashasvi Jaiswal return to form with a century?

Until his unbeaten 104 against the Mumbai Indians on Monday, 22 April, Yashasvi Jaiswal was not quite the batter that cricket fans had been swooning over the past year.

It seemed the young Rajasthan Royals opening batter was trying too hard to build on to his (admittedly admirable) reputation recently — in the process just managing 129 runs from the first seven games this season, at an average of 17.28.

There was some muted talk about whether it was the pressure of expectations, but it didn’t get amplified, as the Royals began their campaign on a rousing note. Besides, they had others to shoulder the burden, like captain Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag and Jos Buttler.

However, Jaiswal picked their home venue of Jaipur and his ‘favourite’ opponents — against whom he now has two IPL centuries — for a welcome return to form, with the team selection for the T20 World Cup just round the corner.

Last year, he clobbered 124 off 62 balls against the Mumbai Indians, raking up an awe-inspiring 625 runs in the season to finish fifth on the run-getters’ list. This time, he is way behind in the pecking order, with a modest 225 from eight games now; but his innings must have ironically pleased a key member of the rival camp—Rohit Sharma.