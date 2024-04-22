IPL: Why was Virat Kohli given out against the Knights last night?

This showed if the former Indian captain had been at the crease instead of taking a guard outside it to negate the swing and go for the big shots, the ball (recorded at 0:92 metres) would have passed at below his waist height (1.04 metres) and hence was deemed a ‘fair’ delivery. Gough made the decision based on the available height reference and deserves kudos for keeping his calm, but some of the TV pundits felt that the point of impact should be the only consideration instead of ‘complicating’ the rules in such a manner.

Now, there is room for a debate in the idea of measuring each batter’s toe-to-waist height as the stance is a matter of individual choice. While some of them have an easy, balanced one like a grammatically correct Kohli, others could be crouching to receive the delivery. Former Indian allrounder Irfan Pathan, a member of the broadcasters’ team, explained with a video graphic on why Rana’s delivery was a legal one but someone like Mohammed Kaif would have none of it.

“My take on Virat Kohli dismissal: It’s an unfair call. If the ball is waist high at the time bat meets ball it should ruled as no ball. Also I have always felt that the ball tracking shows a sharper dip,” Kaif wrote on his X account.

Once the dust settled down after the game, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis tried to put the things in perspective. ‘’Obviously, the rules are the rules,’’ he said, adding: ‘’Virat and myself at that stage thought that possibly the ball was higher than his waist. I guess they measure it on the popping crease.

‘’In those situations, you’ll always have one team that’s happy and one team that doesn’t feel like it’s quite the right decision. But that’s just how the game works.’’

The price on Kohli’s wicket certainly magnifies such a contentious decision, though the likes of Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar and Dinesh Karthik gave the Knights a real scare before going down by the thinnest of margins. A realistic chance of RCB’s progress in the 2024 edition seems as good as over as they now languish at the bottom of the table with only two points after eight games!