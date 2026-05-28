IPL: How to stop the Vaibhav storm? The biggest riddle for Gujarat Titans
Rabada-Siraj likely to resort to well-directed bouncers to contain the teenage sensation
How to solve a ‘problem’ like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi? This must have been the overriding topic of discussion at Gujarat Titans’ team meeting before they clash with Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 for a final berth in IPL 2026 in New Chandigarh on Friday.
The day after Vaibhav’s matchwinning 97 in the Eliminator which knocked out Sunrisers Hyderabad, the 15-year-old continued to be the flavour of the global cricketing circles. From the likes of Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar to every TV pundit worth their salt, the sense of awe and wonder has been pervasive as the teenager held them to awe for a period of eight overs on the trot on Wednesday evening.
Here’s what Tendulkar had to say on his X handle about the innings: ‘’Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s bat swing has been outstanding. What’s even more remarkable is how beautifully he clears his front foot to create room for balls aimed at his legs. This freedom allows him to play the way he does. That innings was nothing short of spectacular.’’
The value rival bowlers put on the youngster’s wicket manifested in the way a seasoned pace bowler like Mohammed Siraj went overboard with his celebrations when Vaibhav fell to a short delivery from him for 36 in their last league encounter. No prizes for guessing that the Titans’ speed merchants Siraj and Kagiso Rabada will try to trap him with the odd well-directed short delivery, but then he seems to be cracking the code fast.
Asked if there were any special plans to contain the leader in the race for Orange Cap to the the topscorer, Parthiv Patel, the Titans’ assistant coach said: ‘’We would obviously try to get him early and have some plans for it.’’ There is enough room for soul searching in an otherwise consistent Titans’ camp after they allowed champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru to run away with the game in Qualifier 1 and succumb to a massive 92-run defeat.
Royals, who were the last team to make the play-offs, have won their last three matches on the trot - but a closer look reveals that they are heavily reliant on Vaibhav and Jofra Archer to come good. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was Royals’ go-to batter till last season before Vaibhav’s emergence, has been completely overshadowed by the teen sensation and is currently not looking at his usual best though Dhruv Jurel had been a stablising figure at number three.
Going by captain Riyan Parag’s own admission, the Royals should have reached 260 on Wednesday but had an inexplicable collapse in the death overs – something they would like to improve on against a well balanced team like Titans.
Titans, the 2022 champions, meanwhile are reaping the benefits of finishing at the top two as despite the hammering by RCB in Qualifier 1, they still have a fair chance of making it into the final. Their batting is heavily reliant on their top three - Shubman Gill, Sai Sudarshan and Jos Buttler and should they fail, then they don't really have the depth to turn it around.
The bowling has been also their biggest ally throughout the season, but it faltered big time in the death overs in Dharamsala, where RCB skipper Rajat Patidar took the game away from Gill & Co. If it fails again, then they don't seem to have the ability to chase a big total and their brittle middle-order is one of the main reasons for it.
“Yeah, definitely, you know, this (Qualifier 1) is like you said, one of those games that we'd like to forget and start over in Mohali,” Gill said ahead of the knockout game on home turf.
Catch the match
IPL Qualifier 2
Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals
New Chandigarh, 7.30 pm IST
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