IPL: How to stop the Vaibhav storm? The biggest riddle for Gujarat Titans

The value rival bowlers put on the youngster’s wicket manifested in the way a seasoned pace bowler like Mohammed Siraj went overboard with his celebrations when Vaibhav fell to a short delivery from him for 36 in their last league encounter. No prizes for guessing that the Titans’ speed merchants Siraj and Kagiso Rabada will try to trap him with the odd well-directed short delivery, but then he seems to be cracking the code fast.

Asked if there were any special plans to contain the leader in the race for Orange Cap to the the topscorer, Parthiv Patel, the Titans’ assistant coach said: ‘’We would obviously try to get him early and have some plans for it.’’ There is enough room for soul searching in an otherwise consistent Titans’ camp after they allowed champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru to run away with the game in Qualifier 1 and succumb to a massive 92-run defeat.

Royals, who were the last team to make the play-offs, have won their last three matches on the trot - but a closer look reveals that they are heavily reliant on Vaibhav and Jofra Archer to come good. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was Royals’ go-to batter till last season before Vaibhav’s emergence, has been completely overshadowed by the teen sensation and is currently not looking at his usual best though Dhruv Jurel had been a stablising figure at number three.

Going by captain Riyan Parag’s own admission, the Royals should have reached 260 on Wednesday but had an inexplicable collapse in the death overs – something they would like to improve on against a well balanced team like Titans.