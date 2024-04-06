IPL: How tough is the job for Gill and Pant, the two young captains?

The first two weeks have seen Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant, two of the youngest captains of the IPL, incurring fines for slow over rates. While Gill faced it during the Gujarat Titans’ loss to the Chennai Super Kings late last month, Pant has now copped it for the second time when the Kolkata Knight Riders went on a rampage against them in their last game.

It’s not an unusual occurrence in the cash-rich world of IPL, where it is believed that the franchises pick up the tabs for the prohibitive fines — Pant and his team were slapped with a hefty Rs 24 lakh penalty the other day. The pressure is clearly showing on both the future superstars of Indian cricket though fortunately, it has not really had an impact on their performance.

There is still lots of cricket to be played in the IPL, but as of now, the Titans have done only marginally better than the Capitals to find themselves in sixth place with two wins out of four games. Pant’s men have been insipid so far with only one win in four to be ninth in the table and more importantly, looking out of sorts, especially in the batting department.

This, of course, begs the question as to whether the duo have been blooded too early as captains in the pressure cooker situation of IPL – where the stakes are often higher than leading a national team. There is, of course, Ruturaj Gaikwad too, as he is of the same age as Pant – but he has the luxury of a M.S. Dhoni putting his arms around his shoulder.