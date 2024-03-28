IPL: Is the enigmatic Sunil Narine back to chucking again?

After opening their IPL 2024 campaign on a winning note last Saturday at home, Kolkata Knight Riders have had a good six-day break before they take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Friday, 29 March. If the uber-expensive Mitchell Starc’s wicketless debut for the Knights had been a source of concern for them, another old wound seems to have surfaced – mystery bowler Sunil Narine’s action.

The senior pro, a trusted matchwinner during Gautam Gambhir’s captaincy days and a key architect of their title wins in 2012 and 2014, is again in the news for the old bugbear of his. In their tournament opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the West Indian was at his economical best in giving 19 runs off his four overs for a wicket – but a video clip of him bowling to Rahul Tripathi has gone viral.

Several social media users questioned if he was bending his elbow more than the permissible 15 degrees again while Simon Doull, the former Kiwi allrounder and now a TV pundit, has also added fuel to the fire. In a chat with Cricbuzz, Doull insinuated that Narine has returned to his former bowling style as he is subject to less scrutiny in franchise cricket than he would be on the international scene.

“Brilliant from Narine [his spell against SRH]. He assesses situations. He had a little bit of time when he got called for throwing. Narine was under the pump a little bit, he has remodelled his action a touch. He knows now, not playing international cricket, I think he knows he’s not going to be called anymore.