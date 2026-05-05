IPL: Young gun Jacob Bethell in awe of teammate Virat Kohli’s art of chasing

Remember Jacob Bethell, the 23-year-old with bleach blonde hair, who sent shivers down India’s spine with a 105 off 48 balls during England’s T20 World Cup semi-final? Now in his second season of IPL with Royal Challengers Bangalore, he admits of spending quality time by watching the senior pros upclose and adapting to a high tempo of the game.

Speaking to the official YouTube channel of his franchise, Bethell said how watching teammate Virat Kohli at work can be a masterclass for any batter aspiring for excellence. “Watching Virat chase, you understand the art of batting, how to control a chase and stay not out. It’s about shifting gears based on the situation,” said Bethell, being heralded as a future superstar of world cricket.

How has the demanding environment of IPL been treating him so far? The overseas quota of four players in playing XI means Bethell has to be patient in waiting for his place, but he has created an impact with the 33-ball 55 in a recent win over Chennai Super Kings. The champions, in a middle of a strong season so far where they are second in the table, will be taking on Lucknow Super Giants next on Thursday and he wants to leave a bigger footprint in his second season.