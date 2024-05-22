IPL: Knights paint themselves the favourites ahead of Sunday's final

If the two-time title-winning skipper of the KKR has resorted to some of his old faithfuls (read: Sunil Narine and Andre Russell) in an authoritative campaign so far, he may well be hoping that Chepauk works as his lucky charm again. After all, that’s where his men won the 2012 final.

Do the Knights owe such a transformation, coming as it does after two lackadaisical seasons, to the magic touch of Gambhir?

The media hype would have you believe so — and there is no doubt that the carte blanche he was given by the owners has certainly given the former Indian opener and World Cup winner strength of conviction to stick to his game plan right through the season.

It’s a well-known fact that T20 cricket is a game of momentum. Much to their credit, the Knights never let their momentum slip throughout the 14 matches of the League stages.

There has been the occasional blip along the way — like the way Jonny Bairstow bludgeoned the KKR bowlers to power an under-achieving Punjab Kings to the highest chase in the history of T20 cricket — but the Purple Army have resisted its demoralising effect.