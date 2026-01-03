IPL: Mustafizur removal unfortunate, says Bangla batting coach Ashraful

The controversy over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) acquiring the services of Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman for IPL snowballed further with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) asking the franchise to release him from the squad on Saturday.

The Shah Rukh Khan-owned franchise, who acquired Fizz at a hefty practice tag of Rs 9.2 crores after an intense bidding war with Chennai Super Kings, had been facing the heat due to the strained political relations between two neighbours.

The acquisition, though made in mid-December in the mini auction, acquired a political hue in recent weeks with sections of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and several religious organsiations objecting to the inclusion of the 30-year-old, a proven customer in IPL who was set to wear fifth team colours in the league. The backlash seems rooted around reports of fresh violence in the neighbouring country – though there have been voices of dissent who questioned the move.

Speaking to the National Herald over phone, Mohammed Ashraful – former Bangladesh star and now batting coach of the national team – said: ‘’It’s an unfortunate development as it’s difficult to see a relation between the two. Mustafizur had served for four franchises before (Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and CSK) with distinction and if he had commanded a high price, it’s because of the value he can add to a team and not his fault.’’