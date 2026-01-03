IPL: Mustafizur removal unfortunate, says Bangla batting coach Ashraful
The controversy over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) acquiring the services of Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman for IPL snowballed further with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) asking the franchise to release him from the squad on Saturday.
The Shah Rukh Khan-owned franchise, who acquired Fizz at a hefty practice tag of Rs 9.2 crores after an intense bidding war with Chennai Super Kings, had been facing the heat due to the strained political relations between two neighbours.
The acquisition, though made in mid-December in the mini auction, acquired a political hue in recent weeks with sections of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and several religious organsiations objecting to the inclusion of the 30-year-old, a proven customer in IPL who was set to wear fifth team colours in the league. The backlash seems rooted around reports of fresh violence in the neighbouring country – though there have been voices of dissent who questioned the move.
Speaking to the National Herald over phone, Mohammed Ashraful – former Bangladesh star and now batting coach of the national team – said: ‘’It’s an unfortunate development as it’s difficult to see a relation between the two. Mustafizur had served for four franchises before (Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and CSK) with distinction and if he had commanded a high price, it’s because of the value he can add to a team and not his fault.’’
Ashraful, who was once the youngest batter to hit a century in Test cricket back in 2001, said: ‘’The IPL has a huge viewership in Bangladesh and a decision like this is bound to have a negative impact.’’
The speculation is now over Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB) next move as they are supposed to tour India next month for T20 World Cup while on Friday, they had unilaterally announced a six-match white ball series with India in Bangladesh next September. ‘’It’s upto the BCB to take a call on this and I cannot comment,’’ Ashraful said.
Meanwhile, the initial reaction from BCB sources suggest that World Cup being an ICC event, the Bangla Tigers are obliged to be a part of it. However, the fate of India-Bangladesh white ball series later this year may appear to be in limbo while serious questions are now being asked to whether the BCCI stricture puts a spanner in mending the relationship between the two countries.
When contacted by Cricbuzz, BCB cricket operation chairman Nazmul Abedin said that they have heard about the development but it was not formally communicated. ‘’All I can say is that I have heard about such news but till now not received anything formally,’’ said Nazmul.
Meanwhile, India’s 1983 World Cup winner Madan Lal questioned the growing intrusion of politics into sport – which has seen the last edition of Asia Cup in UAE mired in handshake controversy during matches between India and Pakistan. The last has not quite been heard on the issue with the BCCI yet to receive the winners’ trophy with Mohsin Naqvi, the chairman of Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and president of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), insisting on the India captain physically meeting him to collect the trophy.
Speaking to India Today, Madan Lal said: ‘’You know, I think the BCCI has taken this decision because nobody can challenge them. Not even Shah Rukh Khan, because they come under the BCCI. But I don’t know why there is so much politics entering sport. I have no idea where cricket is heading, where this sport is heading.’’
‘’The things that happened in Bangladesh are very, very sad. But you see, a lot of these associations take the players into the firing line. That is the problem. They use the players. It’s a very sad thing that is going on,’’ he said.
There had been a growing perception that SRK could become the soft target after the acquisition of a top buy from Bangladesh – but KKR has a record of hiring the most number of players from across the border because the common fan base they would command in this region. While allrounder Shakib Al Hasan had been a part of KKR’s title-winning teams in 2012 and 2014, there have been others like Mashrafe Mortaza and Liton Das who have donned their colours over the years.