IPL: No-show of Australia’s famed pace trio a sore point in first week

A week into IPL 2026, the annual cricketing showpiece has seen the odd bright sparks – but there is a big question mark whether it has been able to grab the eyeballs over the global turmoil caused by the US-Iran stand-off. If the Operation Sindoor had cast a shadow over the final stages of the league last year, the league is having to contend with a bigger distraction this time.

If the opening weekend was dominated by the evergreen chasemaster Virat Kohli and a leaner and fitter Rohit Sharma, there have been a few other striking silver linings. Sameer Rizvi, a 22-year-old from Uttar Pradesh was consistency personified to give Delhi Capitals two back-to-back wins, Australia’s Cooper Connolly showed he could be a sought-after name down the line while the 15-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi continues to remain a headline act.

Just as when it looked that most teams are fighting a resource crunch in terms of senior fast bowling resources, India’s very own Mohammed Shami showed he still has the wherewithal to rattle the best in business in this format. His figures of 4-0-9-2 for his new team Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday, which helped them pip Sunrisers Hyderabad in a day game, won the veteran a Player of the Match and hopefully sent a message to Ajit Agarkar & Co.