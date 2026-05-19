IPL: Ousted MI want to win for their fans; KKR need it to stay in the race

The phrase playing for pride is one of the well worn cliches – but that’s what the star-studded Mumbai Indians will be aiming to do as they take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday. It’s been a while since the five-time champions have been out of contention, but they will be certainly looking to go out on a high in the two remaining league matches.

The Knights, sitting in eighth position in the table, are still in with a mathematical chance to be the fourth team in the play-offs – but a prime requisite for that will be to win both their remaining games (MI and Delhi Capitals on Sunday) and keep an eye on other results. Interestingly, there is a common theme in the chequered campaigns of both teams this year – that of a tryst with injuries to their key players.

Acknowledging the issue, MI finisher Naman Dhir said: ‘’Yes, injury problems have really hampered our campaign. Rohit bhai was out with a hamstring injury for quite sometime, Hardik had a back problem while Surya went out on parternity leave.’’ If that was not enough, South African opener Quinton de Kock and young allrounder Raj Angad Bawa have been ruled out of the rest of the tournament.