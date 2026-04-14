IPL: Praful-Shakib duo add to growing list of small town heroes on big stage

Just when the games were becoming somewhat one-sided with the likes of wannabe power hitters like Vaibhav Suryavanshi or Mukul Choudhury grabbing the spotlight in IPL this year, comes the story of Praful Hinge and Shakib Hussain. The two tall, gawky unheralded pacers rattled the highflying Rajasthan Royals batting line-up with some unexpected bounce and movement on Monday night – showing there is life for the bowlers after all in this format.

Talk about manifesting a dream debut, the 24-year-old Praful from Vidarbha showed he possessed a pace bowler’s quintessential aggro after emerging as the first bowler in the history of IPL to claim three wickets in the first over including that of red hot Vaibhav. ‘’Last year, I had written it somewhere that I will take four or five wickets on my debut,’’ he said after finishing with figures of 4-0-34-4.

It’s the unsettled look about Sunrisers’ pace attack, who are still waiting on their regular captain Pat Cummins to return to the playing XI, which opened the doors for both Praful and Shakib – the later sharing the spoils as an impact player to end with a better economy rate for 4-0-24-4. Shakib once found a taker in Kolkata Knight Riders for a base price of Rs 20 lakh two years back but did not get a game.