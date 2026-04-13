IPL 2026: Of young Vaibhav’s fury and a slight dip in interest

Two weeks into IPL 2026, one cannot help but wonder whether there has been a slight dip in audience engagement overall. There has been no dearth of runs as bowlers are taken to the cleaners, and a number of close finishes with Delhi Capitals notching up the first one-run win of the season, but the question of whether the showpiece has ceased to be a talking point is valid.

It’s too early to draw any long-term conclusion, but the attendance at Kolkata Knight Riders’ last home game against Lucknow Super Giants was at odds with the reputation of Eden Gardens. Yes, the uncertainty over the weather in the wake of the squall one witnessed in the previous game could have been a reason, but it still perhaps does not explain a turnout that occupied barely 50 per cent of the capacity.

Looking at the bigger picture, one must admit that the raging war in West Asia — and its domino effect on petrol and LPG prices, not to mention the havoc it has wreaked on the financial markets — could well be distracting the fans. While the BCCI has mercifully not been drawn into any kind of firefighting like last year for Operation Sindoor, the uncertain outlook about the global economy may have cast its impact in terms of fans revelling in the two-month extravaganza.