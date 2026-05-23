IPL: Royals ahead in four-way joust to be the last team to make play-offs

The cameras zoomed in on the post-match riutals when Virat Kohli chose not to shake hands with Travis Head when the teams came together. As the teams lined up for the customary handshakes, Kohli shook hands with SRH captain Pat Cummins and Abhishek Sharma but ignored Head, who had his arm outstretched to greet Kohli - before moving on to the next player in line. It was a fallout of an incident during RCB’s chase when Kohli was seen having an animated exchange of words with the Australian. It was not clear, though, as to what led to the exchanges.

Meanwhile, the fans of the four concerned franchises will now wait with bated breath to find out who qualifies to take on an in-form SRH in the eliminator next week. Royals, powered by an exhilarating season by Vaibhav Suryavanshi, enjoy a tangible advantage as they are the only side among the four with 14 points and all they need to do is win their last league match against MI at the Wankhede and qualify for the playoffs. Riyan Parag’s men hence have fate in their hands as if they can reach 16 points after the afternoon game on Sunday, the evening clash of KKR vs Delhi Capitals will be reduced to a dead rubber.

Incidentally, Royals can also qualify despite losing to MI but in that case, both Punjab Kings and the Knights must lose their respective matches. The inexplicable slump of Punjab, last year’s runners-up, is difficult to explain but they need to regroup for a final fling against a demoralised LSG this evening and stay in the race with a possible haul of 15 points. Starting the season with a bang, Shreyas Iyer’s men were leading the table at one stage till they began to look ragged and lost the last six games.