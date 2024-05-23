IPL: Virat Kohli, again the tragic hero for Royal Challengers Bengaluru

The blank look at Virat Kohli’s face on Wednesday night said it all. Like time and time again, he stood as the fallen hero at the end of yet another unsuccessful Royal Challengers Bengaluru campaign – possibly wondering what more he could have done to end the title jinx of one of the most passionately followed teams in the history of IPL.

This time around, the master batter had carved out 741 runs from 15 games (with the contentious strike rate at an impressive 154.69) till the eliminator on Wednesday to lead the race for the Orange Cap – a mark which is unlikely to be overhauled by any of the two other batters still in the race. Riyan Parag of Rajasthan Royals stands third at 567 and Travis Head of Sunrisers Hyderabad fourth at 533 and they have got a maximum of two more games – a scenario which keeps Kohli in pole position to emerge as the leading rungetter for the second time.

The only other time he did it was back in 2016 with a record tally of 973 runs from 16 matches when RCB ended as the runners-up to Sunrisers Hyderabad in a final heartbreak. The RCB fans were inclined to draw parallels with that campaign as much like that season, they had literally come back from the dead while Kohli had been continuing a phenomenally consistent run across all formats since last year. What's more, he has also become the first batter to score 8000 IPL runs, highlighting the irony of still remaining trophy-less.

Add to his nearly 750 runs this season another 150-odd which Kohli may have saved on the field with his intent and supreme athleticism, the latest effort coming last night when he sent in a lightning throw after chasing the ball in the deep for almost 20 yards – something which helped Cameron Green run Dhruv Jurel out. It’s been a full three-year cycle that he had relinquished the franchise captaincy to focus on his role as a batter, was often too in-your-face against younger opponents in giving them send-offs - but it has failed to yield any luck of luck for the Challengers.