IPL: We have set an example of how not to give up, says Dinesh Karthik

There may have been teams coming back from the dead to make the IPL play-offs in the past, but the story of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) this season would rate as one of the most extraordinary ones.

Dinesh Karthik, the affable elder stateman of the side, felt they could well have set a benchmark for other teams in future to bounce back from being no-hopers at one stage.

‘’Every year in this tournament, when you hit the seven-game mark, there will be one or two teams which would have probably won one or two and they will look to us and say: RCB did it. That was special. We are going to try and repeat what RCB did,’’ DK said at the dressing room chat after their 27-run win over Chennai Super Kings.

‘’And that is what we all play cricket for, sport for, where people follow us and believe us that they can do something special. It is hard. It is not going to be easy, I can tell any team that. What we have achieved today is very, very special. We should be really proud of ourselves, winning six out of six,” said the veteran.