IPL: Last play-off spot at stake as RCB, CSK make a dash

It’s the south Indian derby of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) which set the IPL 2024 ball rolling nearly two months ago. As they square off again at the former’s home ground on Saturday in a virtual knockout game, the rain gods may have a few plans.

Last night, Sunrisers Hyderabad were the biggest beneficiaries of their abandoned match against Gujarat Titans on the latter’s home turf as they became the third team among the elite four with 15 points from all 14 matches. While Kolkata Knight Riders are ensured of the top spot with Rajasthan Royals following, the battle is now between five-time champions CSK (14 points in 13 matches, NRR +0.528) and RCB (12 points in 13 matches, NRR +0.387),

RCB, finally sensing a chance after five back-to-back wins in the second half of the season, must win the game tomorrow, though there are thundershowers forecast for Bengaluru. CSK, on the other hand, might still qualify even if they lose, albeit by a smaller margin, to RCB or even if points are split.

Speaking ahead of the match, West Indies batting great Brian Lara put his money on RCB. "Well, it is not just form. I mean, RCB has a five-match winning streak right now and no other team has done that this year. They have Virat Kohli, who is in hot form, but the most important thing is that other players are also playing their roles well, which is important for the team’s success," he said.