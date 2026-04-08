IPL: Why is Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane losing his cool?

It may be early days in the IPL 2026, but Ajinkya Rahane is already feeling the heat as the Kolkata Knight Riders captain. After the Knights finished eighth in his first season as skipper last year, the Purple Army has failed to build an early momentum in three matches so far – logging in their only point thanks to a rain-abandoned game against Punjab Kings on Monday.

While they will be keen to buck the trend in what would be the last of their three back-to-back matches at home against Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday, the 37-year-old has been getting hypersensitive about any criticism about his strike rate as an opener. Known to be a cool customer throughout his storied international career, Rahane blew his top at questions about his strike rate during a recent media interaction.

The KKR captain argued that his strike rate has been among the best since 2023 (when he made a makeover to his batting style for Chennai Super Kings) and the criticism of his playing style is unfair. ‘’I think I have one of the best strike rates since 2023,’’ the former India captain told the media. ‘’People who are talking about me are probably not watching the game or they have a certain agenda against me. They don’t like me playing. They don’t like to watch me play.’’