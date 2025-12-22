IPL 2006: Why Shane Watson looks forward to work with allrounder Green?

The union of Cameroon Green, the highest ever paid overseas player in IPL, and Kolkata Knight Riders’ assistant coach Shane Watson is one of the best things Australian cricket fans would have hoped for. The gentle giant, roped by KKR at a whopping Rs 25.20 crores, has frequently been billed as the potential successor to Watson as the country’s leading allrounder across all formats – and the IPL 2026 season offers him the best chance to fine-tune his skill sets.

‘’I’ve always been a massive fan of Cameron Green. I'm an allrounder at heart, so I know what it takes to push the limits to be the best allrounder that you possibly can be,’’ said Watson, an IPL giant in his own right who has joined the KKR support staff for the upcoming season. The Knights, who went into the mini auction last week with the highest purse of Rs 64.30 crores, topped the shoppers’ list and have a decorated dugout as well.

While Watson, a multiple World Cup winner, is the deputy to head coach Abhishek Nayar, Dwayne Bravo is the mentor, Andre Russell the power coach and Tim Southee as the fast bowling coach. Speaking to KKR website in an expansive interview, the Australian spoke about the areas on which he can work with Green: ‘’I haven’t had a chance to be able to work with him in a team and help him on his journey to be the very best that he possibly can be. Now because of KKR, I get a chance to be able to work with him and pass on my knowledge that I was so fortunate to be able to gain throughout my playing days, playing with so many incredible players.