Jasprit Bumrah: 400 international wickets and still a long way to go
Bangladesh batters have no answers to leader of Indian pace bowling pack in Chennai
The steep bounce and carry that the Bangladesh pacers gained off the Chepauk wicket early on Thursday, 19 September, must have had Jasprit Bumrah licking his lips in anticipation. It was, hence, the turn of the leader of India’s pace bowling pack to leave the tourists in awe as the hosts took a firm step in sealing the first of their five Test matches at home.
The figures of 11-1-50-4, with an economy rate of 4.55 may be on the higher side for the usually mingy Bumrah, but it hardly mattered in the end. The Bangladesh batting, which showed enough spine during their historic win in Pakistan, was found wanting against the likes of Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep and veteran Ravindra Jadeja – the last three claiming two wickets apiece.
The question around the venue was weather the master could add to his swelling tally of fivers. While the shortlived Bangladesh innings did not allow for that, Bumrah crossed the landmark of 400 international wickets on Friday in an extraordinary career spanning over six years now as he became the 10th Indian bowler to reach the milestone.
The smiling assassin achieved the feat after dismissing tailender Hasan Mahmud at the stroke of tea when the Bangladesh pacer hung out his bat out at a length ball outside off, getting an outside edge that resulted in a regulation catch for Virat Kohli in the slips.
As arguably the premier fast bowler in the world who goes about his job with minimum fuss, which one of his four victims would he rate the best? It had to be the wicket of Mushfiqur Rahim, technically their best batter, when he was forced to get a nick at one which swung away after pitching and flew to KL Rahul in the second slip.
Mahmud’s wicket was the 162nd one for Bumrah in Tests which, together with his 149 wickets in the ODIs and 89 in T20Is, makes him the 10th Indian to collect 400 or more wickets in international cricket. Spin legend Anil Kumble leads the way with 953 wickets, including 619 in Tests and is followed by veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who has 744 wickets including 516 in Tests. Harbhajan Singh is third on the list with 707 including 417 in Tests.
The top three positions are occupied by spinners - with former India captain Kapil Dev the highest wicket taker among Indian seamers with 687 wickets including 434 in Tests, which used to be the highest in Test cricket at the time of his retirement. The other bowlers in the top 10 are Zaheer Khan (597), Ravindra Jadeja (570), Javagal Srinath (551), Mohammed Shami (448), Ishant Sharma (434) and Bumrah.
