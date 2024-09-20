Jasprit Bumrah: 400 international wickets and still a long way to go

The steep bounce and carry that the Bangladesh pacers gained off the Chepauk wicket early on Thursday, 19 September, must have had Jasprit Bumrah licking his lips in anticipation. It was, hence, the turn of the leader of India’s pace bowling pack to leave the tourists in awe as the hosts took a firm step in sealing the first of their five Test matches at home.

The figures of 11-1-50-4, with an economy rate of 4.55 may be on the higher side for the usually mingy Bumrah, but it hardly mattered in the end. The Bangladesh batting, which showed enough spine during their historic win in Pakistan, was found wanting against the likes of Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep and veteran Ravindra Jadeja – the last three claiming two wickets apiece.

The question around the venue was weather the master could add to his swelling tally of fivers. While the shortlived Bangladesh innings did not allow for that, Bumrah crossed the landmark of 400 international wickets on Friday in an extraordinary career spanning over six years now as he became the 10th Indian bowler to reach the milestone.

The smiling assassin achieved the feat after dismissing tailender Hasan Mahmud at the stroke of tea when the Bangladesh pacer hung out his bat out at a length ball outside off, getting an outside edge that resulted in a regulation catch for Virat Kohli in the slips.