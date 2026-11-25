Jasprit Bumrah climbs to joint-second in ICC Test bowling rankings, while Mitchell Starc retains the top spot

Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal remain in the top 10 Test batters

South Africa's Temba Bavuma and Kagiso Rabada rise to third and sixth in the batting and bowling rankings, respectively

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has climbed three places to share second position in the latest ICC Test bowling rankings, while Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal have retained their places in the top 10 batters.

Bumrah's rise follows his five-wicket haul in the first Test against New Zealand. He is now level with England's Ollie Robinson, sitting 25 rating points behind Australia's Mitchell Starc, who continues to lead the bowling rankings.

Among Indian batters, Pant remains the highest-ranked at sixth after his impressive 128-run knock in the opening Test against New Zealand. Gill is seventh following his 98-run effort, while Jaiswal occupies ninth place.

K.L. Rahul has gained four places to move to 25th, while Devdutt Padikkal has climbed 15 spots to 39th after scoring 80 runs.