Bumrah rises to No. 2 in Test rankings; Pant, Gill stay top 10
South Africa's Temba Bavuma and Kagiso Rabada rise to third and sixth in the batting and bowling rankings, respectively
Jasprit Bumrah climbs to joint-second in ICC Test bowling rankings, while Mitchell Starc retains the top spot
Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal remain in the top 10 Test batters
South Africa's Temba Bavuma and Kagiso Rabada rise to third and sixth in the batting and bowling rankings, respectively
India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has climbed three places to share second position in the latest ICC Test bowling rankings, while Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal have retained their places in the top 10 batters.
Bumrah's rise follows his five-wicket haul in the first Test against New Zealand. He is now level with England's Ollie Robinson, sitting 25 rating points behind Australia's Mitchell Starc, who continues to lead the bowling rankings.
Among Indian batters, Pant remains the highest-ranked at sixth after his impressive 128-run knock in the opening Test against New Zealand. Gill is seventh following his 98-run effort, while Jaiswal occupies ninth place.
K.L. Rahul has gained four places to move to 25th, while Devdutt Padikkal has climbed 15 spots to 39th after scoring 80 runs.
South Africa captain Temba Bavuma has also made significant progress, rising to third in the Test batting rankings after an unbeaten 68. Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has moved up two places to sixth among bowlers following an eight-wicket haul.
New Zealand's Henry Nicholls has gained 10 places to reach 30th in the batting rankings, while Glenn Phillips has climbed 13 spots to a career-best 17th. Bangladesh's Towhid Hridoy has jumped 28 places to 33rd after scoring 137, while Litton Das has moved up nine places to 24th. Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Abbas has climbed two spots to 12th.
The latest ICC update has also brought changes to the ODI and T20I rankings, with several England players making gains.
In the ODI batting rankings, Ben Duckett has climbed three places to fourth after scoring 133 runs. England pacer Gus Atkinson has moved to 23rd among bowlers, while Liam Dawson has risen to 39th.
In the T20I batting rankings, Phil Salt occupies sixth place, while Tom Banton has made a significant jump of 26 places to 34th. England leg-spinner Adil Rashid continues to hold second position in the T20I bowling rankings.
With IANS inputs