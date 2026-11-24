The University for Science & Technology Cricket Ground in Doha is set to go down in history as a venue for a world record in List A cricket which is not going to be broken in a hurry. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, a name that needs little introduction these days, unleashed a carnage for India A when he smashed 204 off just 53 deliveries as his team made a mockery of the UAE’s 250-run target in 14.2 overs in their Group B clash at the Rising Stars Asia Cup in the Qatar capital.

He took 16 balls to score 50. There was no stopping after that as the 100 came in 28 balls, 150 in 40 balls and 200 in 52 balls.

The innings from the 16-year-old created fresh ripples in the cricketing fraternity—notwithstanding the quality of the rivals’ attack as the wonderkid has now taken power hitting to a different level in last two years. Just ponder this—Vaibhav’s innings featured 28 sixes (accounting for 168 runs off his 204), the highest number recorded in professional cricket. His century which came off 28 balls, incidentally, was the fastest 100 in List A cricket as he broke the earlier record of Australian Jake Fraser-McGurk’s 29 ball effort.

“I didn’t score in the first two games. After assessing the wicket, I thought there was not much for bowlers so I decided to back my game. Mindset was same as every game, wanted to bat long,’’ Sooryavanshi told the host broadcaster. The innings, coming on the back of the embarrassing defeat that Tilak Varma & Co suffered at the hands of Pakistan Shaheens in the previous match, evoked a sense of awe and wonder in social media.