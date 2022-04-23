Jos Buttler and KL Rahul's array of shots is unmatched

"There are several guys who look totally burnt out at the moment. Whereas Jos Buttler benefitted from a break during England's Test series in the West Indies, you've had the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jonny Bairstow playing all formats and living in bubbles for months on end.



"That is not anyway to maximise world-class talent. They've churned out money for their boards by fulfilling most matches in every format in the last couple of years and, as star players, they are under constant pressure with millions of people watching them. The cricket schedule is crazy. Even as a commentator, I'm working flat out. But, clearly, I'm not under the pressure that these guys are.



"Honestly, I think these guys need a six-month break. Get away to the US, to London, to wherever else where travel is unrestricted. Clear your head, come back and rack up the runs again. It's unrealistic, but it would do some of these guys the world of good."