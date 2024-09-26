Kanpur Test: After a long wait, Kuldeep may finally make his bow at home

They say that a wrist spinner takes time to mature but at 29 years, the chinaman bowler is bowling better than ever before and can prove deadly on his familiar slow, low turner in Kanpur. The strong chances of seeing Kuldeep in action have set the expectations soaring in the bustling city of Uttar Pradesh, which enjoyed its pride of place as the international venue in the state till the state-of-the-art Ekana Stadium in Lucknow came up. The latter now is the home venue of the IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants for the past couple of years.

Speaking to the National Herald over the phone, Kuldeep’s coach and mentor Kapil Dev Pandey was understandably excited that his ward could get an opportunity to bowl at a Test at home after being around for several years. ‘’See, this has happened because we have the likes of class performers like Ashwin and Jadeja in the Indian team. However, Kuldeep has been a wicket-taking bowler throughout his career and doesn’t need purchase from the wicket to perform,’’ said Pandey, whose academy where Kuldeep first learnt the ropes is barely seven-eight kilometres away from the venue.

Fifer at Dharamsala

His observation is backed by the fact that in his last Test against England in Dharamsala, under conditions suited for seam bowlers, Kuldeep ran through Ben Stokes’ side for a five-wicket haul in one innings and seven wickets in all. ‘’He has what it takes to be a quality spinner – the ability to turn the ball both ways. Kuldeep can be difficult to read and a bit of bounce in the wicket makes him a rather tricky customer,’’ Pandey added.

An impressive show with the ball in Kanpur may make it difficult for the team management to keep him out of the equation for the three-Test series against the Kiwis at home as well as the demanding Australia tour. Agreeing that Kuldeep’s bowling suits the surfaces Down Under, Pandey pointed out: ‘’Yes, one of his five-wicket hauls happened in Sydney. Let’s hope for the best.’’