K.L. Rahul anchors India to 7-wicket triumph over WI, sealing series sweep 2-0
This was the first India-West Indies Test to go into the fifth day since Mumbai 2011, underscoring the contest’s competitiveness
In a masterclass of composure and skill, opener K.L. Rahul anchored India’s chase with an unbeaten half-century as the Men in Blue clinched a seven-wicket victory over the West Indies on the fifth and final day of the second Test on Tuesday, 14 October, completing a commanding 2-0 series sweep.
India began the day at 63/1, still chasing the modest target of 121 set by the West Indies, in need of a calm and steady hand to see them through. Rising to the occasion with elegance and grit, K.L. Rahul crafted an unbeaten 58 off 108 balls, gracefully negotiating the visitors’ bowling with composure and control. By his side, Sai Sudharsan played a diligent innings of 39 off 76 balls, and together they wove a vital 79-run second-wicket partnership, bringing India tantalizingly close to victory and leaving little doubt about the outcome.
Sudharsan’s departure made way for captain Shubman Gill, who injected a quick burst of 13 runs off 15 balls before falling to the crafty off-spin of Roston Chase, who ended the day with figures of 2/36, having claimed both Gill and Sudharsan.
Yet, the indomitable K.L. Rahul remained unfazed, joining forces with the promising young wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel (6 not out). With calm assurance and measured strokes, the duo guided India gracefully past the modest target in 35.2 overs, sealing a commanding and emphatic seven-wicket triumph.
This victory marked the first Test between India and the West Indies to extend to the fifth day since the memorable Mumbai Test of 2011, highlighting the competitiveness of the contest despite India’s dominance.
Rahul’s imperious innings, characterised by patience and calculated aggression, exemplified India’s depth and resilience in batting. The sweeping series win reinforces India’s dominance at home, with contributions across the squad reflecting a well-balanced side ready for future challenges.
Brief scores:
India: 518/5 declared & 124/3 in 35.2 overs (KL Rahul 58, Sai Sudharsan 39; Roston Chase 2/36*)
West Indies: 248 & 390 in 118.5 overs (John Campbell 115, Shai Hope 103; Kuldeep Yadav 3/104, Jasprit Bumrah 3/44)
With PTI inputs
