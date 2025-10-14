K.L. Rahul anchors India to 7-wicket triumph over WI, sealing series sweep 2-0

Sudharsan’s departure made way for captain Shubman Gill, who injected a quick burst of 13 runs off 15 balls before falling to the crafty off-spin of Roston Chase, who ended the day with figures of 2/36, having claimed both Gill and Sudharsan.

Yet, the indomitable K.L. Rahul remained unfazed, joining forces with the promising young wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel (6 not out). With calm assurance and measured strokes, the duo guided India gracefully past the modest target in 35.2 overs, sealing a commanding and emphatic seven-wicket triumph.

This victory marked the first Test between India and the West Indies to extend to the fifth day since the memorable Mumbai Test of 2011, highlighting the competitiveness of the contest despite India’s dominance.

Rahul’s imperious innings, characterised by patience and calculated aggression, exemplified India’s depth and resilience in batting. The sweeping series win reinforces India’s dominance at home, with contributions across the squad reflecting a well-balanced side ready for future challenges.

Brief scores:

India: 518/5 declared & 124/3 in 35.2 overs (KL Rahul 58, Sai Sudharsan 39; Roston Chase 2/36*)

West Indies: 248 & 390 in 118.5 overs (John Campbell 115, Shai Hope 103; Kuldeep Yadav 3/104, Jasprit Bumrah 3/44)

