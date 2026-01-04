KKR releases Mustafizur Rahman on BCCI advice amid Indo-Bangla tensions

Across the border, the development triggered swift ripples. Late on Saturday night, the Bangladesh Cricket Board convened an emergency meeting to assess the situation, with BCB president Aminul Islam Bulbul admitting that the board was still seeking clarity. “We don’t have the full information. That’s why we have called the emergency meeting,” he said, indicating that an official response is expected soon.

The pressure on the BCCI over Mustafizur’s participation had been steadily building amid heightened political tensions, particularly following the killing of a Hindu man in Bangladesh and India’s expressed concerns over the safety of minorities there. The controversy also spilled into the political arena, with criticism directed at KKR co-owner and Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan by some BJP नेताओं questioning the timing and optics of the signing.

A familiar face in the IPL, Mustafizur has featured in eight editions of the tournament since 2016, turning out for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals. Only the 2019 and 2020 seasons passed without his presence. His KKR stint, however, has ended before it could even begin. Neither the pacer nor the BCB has publicly reacted so far.

The episode has reignited broader questions about the future of Bangladeshi players in the IPL, raising parallels with the long-standing exclusion of Pakistani cricketers from the league due to geopolitical strains.

Cricketing ties between India and Bangladesh are already on uncertain footing. A scheduled white-ball bilateral series was postponed last year, with the BCB recently indicating a September window to host the fixtures. The BCCI, however, remains non-committal, citing the volatile situation in Bangladesh.

Adding another layer of complexity, Bangladesh are slated to play their T20 World Cup matches in India next month, even as bilateral relations remain strained. Ties soured sharply after the ouster of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India in August last year amid mass protests, and was later sentenced to death in absentia over her alleged role in a deadly crackdown on demonstrators.

Since then, diplomatic exchanges have grown increasingly fraught, with Dhaka summoning India’s high commissioner multiple times and New Delhi responding in kind over security concerns. The transition from the India-friendly Awami League government to a Muhammad Yunus-led interim administration — coupled with Bangladesh’s renewed outreach to Pakistan — has significantly altered the regional equation.

In this charged atmosphere, Mustafizur Rahman’s sudden IPL exit stands as a stark reminder that, in South Asia, cricket often mirrors the currents of politics as much as it transcends them.

With PTI inputs