Lanka Tests: Why Rishabh Pant turned to mentor Dhoni for a refresher course

Rishabh Pant is no stranger to life throwing curveballs at him. A year after being appointed Test vice-captain and finishing as the second-highest scorer behind captain Shubman Gill in India’s 2-2 series draw in England, the maverick is now fighting to retain his place in the longer format and remain relevant in ODIs ahead of next year’s World Cup.

The 28-year-old star of Indian cricket, who suddenly lost the Test vice-captaincy to senior pro KL Rahul for a one-off Test against Afghanistan, returned to his long-time mentor Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Ranchi farmhouse for a refresher course on wicketkeeping on slow Sri Lankan pitches and tackling the hosts’ spinners. He then joined the Indian squad, which reached Colombo on Tuesday for a two-Test series starting August 15, at a crucial stage of their World Test Championship (WTC) campaign.

Dhoni, whose tactical nous in thriving in subcontinental conditions is well known, has quietly played the role of an elder brother to Pant since the early days of his international career — away from the spotlight. However, this masterclass did not remain a secret, as the Indian wicketkeeper enjoyed Captain Cool’s hospitality and trained at the indoor facilities of the Jharkhand State Cricket Association, with former international left-arm spinner and current JSCA joint secretary Shahbaz Nadeem also bowling to Pant.