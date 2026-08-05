Lanka Tests: Why Rishabh Pant turned to mentor Dhoni for a refresher course
Low on confidence after losing Test vice-captaincy, keeper brushes up keeping and batting spin
Rishabh Pant is no stranger to life throwing curveballs at him. A year after being appointed Test vice-captain and finishing as the second-highest scorer behind captain Shubman Gill in India’s 2-2 series draw in England, the maverick is now fighting to retain his place in the longer format and remain relevant in ODIs ahead of next year’s World Cup.
The 28-year-old star of Indian cricket, who suddenly lost the Test vice-captaincy to senior pro KL Rahul for a one-off Test against Afghanistan, returned to his long-time mentor Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Ranchi farmhouse for a refresher course on wicketkeeping on slow Sri Lankan pitches and tackling the hosts’ spinners. He then joined the Indian squad, which reached Colombo on Tuesday for a two-Test series starting August 15, at a crucial stage of their World Test Championship (WTC) campaign.
Dhoni, whose tactical nous in thriving in subcontinental conditions is well known, has quietly played the role of an elder brother to Pant since the early days of his international career — away from the spotlight. However, this masterclass did not remain a secret, as the Indian wicketkeeper enjoyed Captain Cool’s hospitality and trained at the indoor facilities of the Jharkhand State Cricket Association, with former international left-arm spinner and current JSCA joint secretary Shahbaz Nadeem also bowling to Pant.
Nadeem’s videos on social media have already gone viral, as Pant is leaving no stone unturned to regain his mojo after a nightmarish home series against South Africa last November. The Proteas, the reigning WTC champions, not only completed a 2-0 sweep but also exposed Pant’s struggles, with the wicketkeeper-batter managing just 49 runs across four innings. More importantly, his mode of dismissal in the first innings of the second Test — when he was leading the side in place of the injured Gill — drew criticism from coach Gautam Gambhir.
“There’s no shying away from the fact that we didn’t play well enough,” a crestfallen Pant said after India suffered a massive 408-run defeat against the visiting Proteas. What was alarming was the Indian batters’ lack of technique and decisiveness against spin — traditionally considered their strength — as 37-year-old off-spinner Simon Harmer went on to be named Player of the Series. The only Test India played and won comfortably afterwards was against Afghanistan at home, where Pant scored a robust 81, but the likes of Wanindu Hasaranga could prove to be a different kettle of fish in Galle and Colombo.
There is no doubt that Pant, who was traded back to Delhi Capitals for the next season after two forgettable years as Lucknow Super Giants captain, will have to curb his impetuosity and play according to the situation from now on. The grapevine has long suggested that he and Gambhir have not shared the smoothest of relationships, and with Dhruv Jurel breathing down his neck — bringing a rock-solid technique and a more patient approach suited to Test cricket — Pant will have to put his best foot forward.
Meanwhile, a wary Indian team management is leaving nothing to chance, having flown in a quartet of young Indian spinners to assist the squad in the nets ahead of the series opener. Spin-bowling all-rounder Harsh Dubey, who has recently broken into India’s white-ball setup, Madhya Pradesh left-arm wrist-spinner Shivang Kumar, Mumbai off-spinner Tanush Kotian and Delhi leg-spinner Vipraj Nigam have been brought in as net bowlers in Sri Lanka.
It is an interesting move by Gambhir and Co., especially with India already having four spinners in their original 15-member squad — veteran Ravindra Jadeja, Manav Suthar, Kuldeep Yadav and Saransh Jain. India will face Sri Lanka XI in a three-day warm-up match in Colombo ahead of the two-Test series.
The first Test will be played in Galle from 15 August, while the second and final Test is scheduled at the SSC in Colombo from 23 August.