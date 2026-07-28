Sri Lanka Tests: How a note from ill father drives new call-up Saransh Jain

Saransh Jain, who? For those not closely following India’s domestic cricket circuit, the Madhya Pradesh off-spinning all-rounder has been knocking on the door of the national team for the past few years — until an injury to Washington Sundar opened the door for his call-up to the squad for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka in Colombo next month.

Saransh, along with right-arm pacer Gurnoor Brar and left-arm spinner Manav Suthar — who impressed on his debut in the one-off Test against Afghanistan — are the three surprise picks in the squad. Jasprit Bumrah, India’s pace spearhead for years, and No. 3 batter Sai Sudarshan have also been named in the 15-member touring party, subject to fitness.

It’s not every day that a 33-year-old earns a maiden call-up to India’s Test squad, especially given the country’s much-talked-about assembly line of talent. Saransh Jain, the Madhya Pradesh off-spinner, had been knocking on the selectors’ doors for the past few years. However, an injury to Washington Sundar — often described as a favourite of head coach Gautam Gambhir and a player persisted with across formats — opened the door for his selection. Sundar’s hamstring injury, sustained during the ODIs against England, forced the selectors to look for an off-spinner, particularly with several left-handers in Sri Lanka’s batting line-up.