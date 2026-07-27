Sooryavanshi’s dream run continues on global stage

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is no longer just a name associated with promise — the teenage batting prodigy is rapidly becoming one of the brightest sparks in Indian cricket’s future. With fearless strokeplay, remarkable composure and a hunger to make every opportunity count, the young left-hander has announced his arrival on the international stage in spectacular fashion.

The youngster produced a match-winning performance on Sunday, smashing an impressive 81-run knock to guide India to a commanding victory over Zimbabwe and help complete a 3-0 T20I series sweep. His explosive innings not only powered the visitors to triumph but also earned him two prestigious honours — Player of the Match and Player of the Series — for the first time in his international career.

For Sooryavanshi, the moment was nothing short of a dream. Reflecting on his breakthrough performance, the young batter said the achievement felt like a "dream come true" and added that contributing to the team’s success remained the most special feeling.

The journey, however, has been far from effortless. After enduring a difficult start during the series against England, where he managed only modest scores, Sooryavanshi found his rhythm in Harare. The venue proved to be a stage for his brilliance as he flourished against Zimbabwe, finishing the three-match series with 151 runs, including two commanding half-centuries.