Sooryavanshi’s spark fades as England script India’s biggest T20I defeat
Archer (3/29) and Tongue (4/28) unleash raw pace and steep bounce to rip through India's top order
India's youthful exuberance met the unforgiving reality of international cricket as Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue unleashed a blistering pace barrage to power England to a crushing 125-run victory in the third T20 International, handing the visitors their heaviest defeat by runs in the format.
The emphatic win gave England a 2-0 lead in the five-match series after the opening game was washed out, while India's chase imploded spectacularly as they were bundled out for a paltry 76 in just 11.4 overs in pursuit of 202.
Archer (3/29) and Tongue (4/28) were simply unplayable, combining raw pace, steep bounce and relentless hostility to rip through India's top order. Only four Indian batters managed to reach double figures in what turned into one of the team's most forgettable batting displays in recent memory.
The defeat also extended Shreyas Iyer's winless run as captain to five matches, with Gautam Gambhir's India appearing alarmingly disjointed and bereft of answers against England's relentless attack. Adding to the sombre mood, birthday boy Mahendra Singh Dhoni watched from the stands as his favourite side unravelled one wicket at a time.
The chase was effectively over inside the Powerplay. India slumped to 52 for 5 in five overs, undone as much by poor shot selection as England's fiery pace. From there, resistance was fleeting and the remaining overs merely delayed the inevitable.
Young sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi briefly lit up the evening with two audacious sixes — one each off Archer and Tongue — but the teenager's entertaining cameo ended on 13 from five balls. Archer hurried him with a sharp bouncer climbing towards the shoulder, forcing an ill-timed hook that Jos Buttler safely pouched behind the stumps.
The rest of the batting line-up folded in rapid succession. Abhishek Sharma once again perished trying to clear the deep extra-cover region, Ishan Kishan's aggressive intent lasted only briefly, while Iyer's attempted flick off Archer found the lone fielder behind square. Axar Patel, expecting another short ball, edged a fuller delivery behind, summing up India's muddled approach.
Earlier, Phil Salt overcame a watchful start to produce a commanding 70 off 44 balls, laying the foundation for England's imposing 201 for 7. Sam Curran then provided the late flourish with an unbeaten 41 off 24 deliveries as England plundered 89 runs in the final eight overs after being restricted to 111 for 4 at the halfway stage.
India's pace attack showed flashes of promise. Harshit Rana (2/40) and Prince Yadav (2/30) struck at crucial moments, with Prince dismissing Jos Buttler first ball with a searing yorker before later removing Harry Brook. However, the experienced spin duo of Axar Patel (1/49) and Varun Chakravarthy (0/35) failed to stem the flow of runs as England steadily built momentum.
Arshdeep Singh had begun brightly with a maiden over to Salt, but England soon wrested control. Buttler launched an early counterattack before Prince's pinpoint yorker ended his stay. Brook briefly threatened before miscued a pull, while Harshit removed Jacob Bethell and Tom Banton in successive deliveries to offer India a glimmer of hope.
Salt, initially subdued, gradually found his rhythm. After reaching a relatively sedate half-century off 36 balls, he shifted gears, dispatching Arshdeep over deep square leg before peppering the boundary with trademark authority. His innings, studded with seven fours and three sixes, ended only when Axar dismissed him while searching for one final assault.
Curran ensured England finished with a flourish, muscling Harshit and Axar to carry the hosts past the 200-run mark — a total that ultimately proved far beyond India's reach as Archer and Tongue transformed the chase into a one-sided demolition.
With agency inputs