Sooryavanshi’s spark fades as England script India’s biggest T20I defeat

India's youthful exuberance met the unforgiving reality of international cricket as Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue unleashed a blistering pace barrage to power England to a crushing 125-run victory in the third T20 International, handing the visitors their heaviest defeat by runs in the format.

The emphatic win gave England a 2-0 lead in the five-match series after the opening game was washed out, while India's chase imploded spectacularly as they were bundled out for a paltry 76 in just 11.4 overs in pursuit of 202.

Archer (3/29) and Tongue (4/28) were simply unplayable, combining raw pace, steep bounce and relentless hostility to rip through India's top order. Only four Indian batters managed to reach double figures in what turned into one of the team's most forgettable batting displays in recent memory.

The defeat also extended Shreyas Iyer's winless run as captain to five matches, with Gautam Gambhir's India appearing alarmingly disjointed and bereft of answers against England's relentless attack. Adding to the sombre mood, birthday boy Mahendra Singh Dhoni watched from the stands as his favourite side unravelled one wicket at a time.

The chase was effectively over inside the Powerplay. India slumped to 52 for 5 in five overs, undone as much by poor shot selection as England's fiery pace. From there, resistance was fleeting and the remaining overs merely delayed the inevitable.