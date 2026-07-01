Why does Shreyas Iyer, India’s T20 captain, have a second birth date?

A few days ago, India's new T20 captain Shreyas Iyer made a cryptic update to the bio on his official Instagram account, mentioning a second birthday on 25 December 2025. The mystery was solved on the eve of India's first T20I against England, as it was revealed that the date marked his return to the cricket field after suffering a near-fatal spleen injury during an ODI in Australia last October.

The cricketer and his branding team chose 1 July, National Doctors' Day, to reveal the reason behind his "second birthday", as Shreyas was unveiled as the brand ambassador for a leading Indian pharmaceutical company.

"I have spent all my life pushing my limits. Then one day, a catch left me with bruised ribs, an injured spleen, and a long road back to the field. Many thought that would change me. My doctors didn't," he said in the advertisement, before adding, "While everyone else was asking me to slow down, they were helping me get back to being myself again. And the day I walked back onto the field, it didn't feel like a comeback. It felt like a second birth."