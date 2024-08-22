Look out for young Samit Dravid, Mysuru Warriors’ new buy

However, his returns have been nothing to write home about: 7,7,33, 16 and two so far as Karun Nair – the Warriors captain – had been a lone ranger for the team. However, a sparkling 33 off 24 balls which he scored against Gulbarga Mystics a few days back saw him picking a googly early and lifting it inside out over cover for a six – a shot which quickly went viral on social media.

Samit, who has also played for KSCA XI against the visiting Lancashire side earlier this year, has a long way to go but he looks like a chip off the old block. Local cricket buffs are no stranger to his famous dad, who finished his time as the head coach of India on a triumphant note with the T20 World Cup, often turning up quietly at empty venues with his wife to watch Samit in action.

There will be no dearth of advice at home for Samit – though Dravid now has two wards to attend to. Anway, his younger son, has found his way in the Under-14 state team already!