Olympics Diary: Rahul Dravid wants to be part of LA 2028

The re-entry of cricket into the Olympic Games, beginning Los Angeles 2028, will mark a paradigm shift for the sport, and Rahul Dravid, arguably one of its finest ambassadors, says he wants to be part of it in four years’ time in some capacity.

The legendary Indian batter and occasional wicketkeeper, who signed off as the head coach of the national team after guiding it to T20 World Cup glory last month, was speaking at a panel discussion on 'Cricket at the Olympics - Dawn of a new Era' as part of the 'India House' series of events in Paris on Sunday.

The move to include T20 cricket in the ‘greatest show on earth’ had the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) strong backing, while it also eyes the US as an untapped market, starting with the country co-hosting the World T20. The India House, a pavilion sponsored by the Reliance Foundation to showcase the country on the sidelines of the Games, is part of the pitch ahead of India bidding for the 2036 Olympics.

Speaking at the conclave, Dravid said: “If you love sport as I have, you grow up with the Olympics. My earliest memories are of Carl Lewis winning at the Olympics and television coming to India. We used to be glued to the TV sets to watch these great athletes perform and play.