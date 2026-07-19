Lords ODI: Ton-up Rohit Sharma shuts down retirement talks, for now

It remains to be seen whether the century at the Lord’s on Sunday was eventually Rohit Sharma’s last international innings. However, the Hitman has certainly shut down retirement rumours for now with a century for the ages in the series-deciding ODI against England – becoming the first Indian batter to score a century in this format on the hallowed Lord’s turf.

The retirement talks had been swirling for the last couple of days following a Indian Express report that the team management (read: Gautam Gambhir) had a one-to-one meeting with the former captain where he was informed that he would not be a part of their future plans. The story said that the team wanted to look beyond the 39-year-old with the 2027 World Cup in mind, though the BCCI quickly jumped on a damage control mode to deny such conversation.

The buzz around the speculative story, attributed to BCCI sources, was that it could have been a calculated leak – ostensibly to put pressure on the only batter to have scored three double centuries in this format. It's not exactly a well kept secret that the Gambhir-Agarkar duo had not been favourably inclined towards having the Big Two till next year's showpiece in South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Whatever be the reason, it succeed in stoking the white ball giant’s ego for sure as he kept his date with 34th ODI century and become the only one to have scored eight ODI centuries on Indian soil. Virat Kohli also came to the party with an counterattacking 74 as the two masters put together a 113-run partnership for the second wicket - but the 388-run target proved too big a mountain to climb. The hosts hence have dented India's reputation as a formidable white ball side by clinching both the T20I and ODI series.