Lord’s ODI: Buzz on Rohit Sharma overshadows fate of series decider

The Lord’s ODI between India and England on Sunday, 19 July, a series decider with scores tied at 1-1, is expected to be another evenly poised contest. However, what seems to be dominating the discussion more is the buzz that it could be the last international match for former captain Rohit Sharma, a white-ball giant in many ways.

Now 39, the 'Hitman' has given it his all to be in the running for a last hurrah at the 2027 World Cup in South Africa in the only format he plays international cricket in — working on his fitness to lose weight and appear fitter — though consistency has eluded him in his limited international appearances in the past year. A report in the Indian Express on Thursday said the team management had told Rohit in a closed-door conversation that he would not be in their scheme of things for the future.

Informed sources, however, feel there will be a lot of ifs and buts before a call to keep a player of Rohit’s calibre out is taken, but there is no doubt that he will be under extreme pressure to come good after two sketchy innings of 11 and 26 so far.