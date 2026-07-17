Lord’s ODI: Buzz on Rohit Sharma overshadows fate of series decider
White-ball giant under pressure amid media reports that he may not be in team management’s future plans
The Lord’s ODI between India and England on Sunday, 19 July, a series decider with scores tied at 1-1, is expected to be another evenly poised contest. However, what seems to be dominating the discussion more is the buzz that it could be the last international match for former captain Rohit Sharma, a white-ball giant in many ways.
Now 39, the 'Hitman' has given it his all to be in the running for a last hurrah at the 2027 World Cup in South Africa in the only format he plays international cricket in — working on his fitness to lose weight and appear fitter — though consistency has eluded him in his limited international appearances in the past year. A report in the Indian Express on Thursday said the team management had told Rohit in a closed-door conversation that he would not be in their scheme of things for the future.
Informed sources, however, feel there will be a lot of ifs and buts before a call to keep a player of Rohit’s calibre out is taken, but there is no doubt that he will be under extreme pressure to come good after two sketchy innings of 11 and 26 so far.
There is a valid argument about not keeping the young and in-form Yashasvi Jaiswal waiting on the sidelines any longer. If Rohit is eventually not considered for ODIs, Jaiswal is expected to join ODI skipper Shubman Gill at the top of the order.
Asked as to whether Rohit would be under any pressure to return among the runs at Lord’s, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak said the T20 World Cup winner was “too good” a player to feel any pressure. “Yes, he didn’t get runs, but I don’t think that makes any difference,” Kotak said after Thursday’s defeat to England in Cardiff.
“On a particular day, many batters don’t get the momentum they are looking for, and that can happen. You might see a completely different innings from Rohit Sharma at Lord’s. Rohit probably didn’t get balls in his areas and didn’t get going. That’s what I felt. So I wouldn’t say he was struggling.”
Meanwhile on Thursday, another batting legend — Joe Root — steered England to a four-wicket win over India with a polished 99 to level the one-day series and set up a decider at Lord’s.