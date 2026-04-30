Questions over rest of season pop up as Rohit Sharma turns 39

Social media may be buzzing with birthday wishes for Rohit Sharma, a people’s hero and former captain of Mumbai Indians, but he would have preferred a more active 39th birthday on Thursday, 30 April. A hamstring injury has now sidelined him for four games in a row and on Wednesday evening, he was again a spectator in the dugout, watching the five-time champions crash to their sixth defeat in eight games.

“Rohit’s gonna take a couple of more games. He’s been trying. It’s not up to exactly where he would want, so not available for the team,’’ skipper Hardik Pandya said after winning the toss and opting to bat. The irony is, despite the 'Mumbai Paltan' riding on Ryan Rickleton’s breezy century to rustle up 243/5, it was not enough as Sunrisers Hyderabad pulled off another monster chase, of which we have seen a dime a dozen this season.

The million-dollar question for Sharma's fans is: will this be his IPL curtain call? It’s turning out to be yet another poor season for one of the most successful teams in IPL history as they languish in ninth position, and Sharma missing out two more would bring matters down to the last four league games, now that their chances of making the play-offs are all but gone. What’s more, MI’s gamble of pitching an all-foreign pair of Rickleton and Will Jacks at the top of the order paid off handsomely last night as they put up 93 runs in 7.1 overs.