Lord’s Test: How did India prepare to hand the hosts such a big defeat?

The irony of Indian women’s historic triumph at Lord’s on Monday was not lost on its legion of fans — coming at a time when their male counterparts have endured some embarrassing series defeats at home in recent years. Harmanpreet Kaur & Co. have been showered with praise since last night, while insiders of women’s cricket feel that a part of the success should be attributed to the BCCI’s recent policy push towards red-ball cricket.

The Indian board carried out a course correction of sorts in the 2023-24 season, adding a senior women’s inter-zonal multi-day trophy to the calendar after discontinuing a similar red-ball tournament following the 2017-18 season. This ensured that at least eight players in India’s Lord’s playing XI — and 12 members of the squad, including Pratika Rawal, who was ruled out due to injury — had played at least one red-ball game in the previous couple of years.

Both Rawal and her replacement for the Test, Priya Punia, had scored centuries in the inter-zonal red-ball tournament in March. In a short calendar packed with white-ball cricket, and with young players eager to carve a niche for themselves in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) to improve their prospects, regular exposure to red-ball cricket can serve as the ideal grooming ground — a point also acknowledged by England’s retiring legend Heather Knight after their 270-run defeat.