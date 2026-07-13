Lord’s Test: God wrote the script for us, Harmanpreet says after historic win

It was at the very historic venue of Lord’s that the India women’s team has fluffed its lines on big occasions — be it losing the 2017 ODI World Cup final to England by nine runs or barely two weeks ago, going down to Australia and missing a berth in the semi-finals of the ICC World Cup.

On Monday, 13 July, however, Harmanpreet Kaur & Co. kept their date with history as they won the first-ever women’s Test match at the so called home of cricket, trouncing hosts England by 270 runs.

A victory which could be placed at par with all the high points in the journey of women’s cricket in India over four decades — the pinnacle coming in November 2025 when the team ended a major ICC trophy jinx with the ODI World Cup win in Navi Mumbai.

Monday's win helped India extend its unbeaten run in Test matches in England — having now won three and drawn seven of their 10 Tests. It was also the women’s team’s fourth victory in the last five Tests.

It took the visitors less than four overs on Monday morning to secure the final breakthrough, capping four days of absolute superiority over the hosts. As Harmanpreet’s side celebrated the win, International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah and Sachin Tendulkar were also on hand in the stands.