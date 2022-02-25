Loss to India in 2017 World Cup semis had a big impact on team: Meg Lanning

Lanning also revealed the potential replacements in the team, should Australia need to field members of management staff as permitted by a rule for the tournament. The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Thursday that teams could field a side of nine players and include two female substitutes from their management staff, to ensure the competition runs as normally as possible.



The rules have been enforced to ensure none of the matches gets abandoned, or a team gets scratched from the tournament, due to Covid-19 cases in the eight competing sides.



"I asked our physio and media manager what their preferred fielding positions were if they were to take the field. Hopefully it doesn't come to that for any team. It's an interesting way to go about it and I understand we want to get cricket in, we want to play the games. But if that did occur, I think it'd be pretty interesting situation."



Hosts New Zealand will play West Indies in the opening match of the tournament on March 4.