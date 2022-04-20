LSG skipper KL Rahul fined 20 per cent match fee, Stoinis reprimanded

Lucknow Super Giants lost the match by 18 runs with RCB skipper Faf du Plessis playing the match-defining knock of 96 off 64 deliveries to help his team to a fighting 181/6. In reply, KL Rahul's side could manage just 163, with the skipper emerging the second-highest run-getter for his team with 30 runs.



Stoinis contributed 24 runs in the chase, and conceded 14 runs in an over without taking a wicket while bowling.