Mandhana moves to career-best 3rd position in T20I Rankings for batters

India opener Smriti Mandhana has moved up one spot to a career-best third position among batters in the ICC Women's T20I Player Rankings after a stroke-filled half-century against Pakistan in the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.



Mandhana, who followed up a knock of 24 against Australia with an unbeaten 63 off 42 balls with eight fours and three sixes, has overtaken New Zealand's Sophie Devine and reached within two rating points of Australia's Beth Mooney. Meg Lanning continues to lead the rankings after regaining the top spot last week.



Mandhana, formerly a top-ranked batter in ODIs, has been ranked third in T20Is in the past too, reaching that position for the first time in 2019 and having last held third position in October last year.



New Zealand's Suzie Bates has gained two slots to reach sixth position after smashing a superb 91 not out off 64 balls against South Africa while Tahlia McGrath (up one place to 12th), India captain Harmanpreet Kaur (up four places to 14th), Pakistan's Nida Dar (up three places to 40th) and South Africa's Chloe Tryon (up five places to 47th) have also made notable progress among batters.