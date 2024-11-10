Meet Nathan McSweeney, the surprise pick to replace Warner as opener

The successor to David Warner’s position as an opener had been a million dollar question ahead of the highly billed India-Australia Test series, but Cricket Australia put a lid to it with a surprise choice almost two weeks ahead of the first Test.

Nathan McSweeney, a 25-year-old Queenslander, beat specialist openers Marcus Harris, Cameron Bancroft and Sam Konstas as the hosts named a 13-member squad for Perth on Sunday.

It looks like a calculated risk as McSweeney, who captained Australia A in the Test series against touring India A, had – believe it or not - never opened the batting at first class level before the series.

The Queenslander, who had been consistent as a No.3 batter in the Sheffield Shield over the past couple of years, is believed to have the technique and temperament for the demanding role and is also being talked about as a potential successor to Pat Cummins as the Test captain.

The previous Australian to open the batting at Test level without having done so for their state was Victorian Richie Robinson in 1977. “We are just really thrilled with Nathan’s game,” George Bailey, chairman of selectors, said of their latest debutant. “I think over the last 12 to 15 months, we have seen a player whose growth is on a great trajectory. He is a very organised, composed player at the crease and he’s got a game that will really suit Test cricket.”

Deep end of the pool

It’s a classic example of throwing an youngster to the deep end of the pool – much in contrast to the approach of their rivals, who are sweating over finding a suitable replacement in case skipper Rohit Sharma is finally unavailable for the first Test. Asked how feasible is the idea of such a bold move, Bailey said: “He can probably speak more to that but I don’t think it’s a huge adjustment to go from three to opening.”

“I think in the 15 or so games that he’s been batting (at) three for South Australia, I think he’s been in before the 10th over about 20 times, so he’s had plenty of experience. And as I said, I think his game and the way he plays, I don’t think the adjustment will be too much.”

McSweeney’s batting figures in first class cricket looks decent, albeit not prolific, with 2252 runs in the format with six centuries and 12 fifties at an average of 38.16. In List A cricket, he averages 42.25, having scored 845 runs including a century and eight fifties in just 22 matches. McSweeney, incidentally, is a handy right arm off break bowler who can operate in tandem with their off spin maestro Nathan Lyon to lend more balance to a pace-dominated Aussie attack.